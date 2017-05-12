All resolutions proposed by the board of directors passed by shareholders

THERACLION (Paris:ALTHE) (Alternext, FR0010120402 ALTHE, PEA-PME eligible), a company specialized in leading-edge medical equipment for echotherapy, is today announcing the outcome of its combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting.

In the meeting, which took place at the Company's head office on May 11, 2017, shareholders owning 58.75% of the Company's shares were present or represented and so quorum requirements were met. Shareholders passed all ordinary and extraordinary resolutions proposed by the board of directors with a very large majority.

In particular, shareholders approved:

the parent-company and consolidated financial statements for 2016, income for the year and the appropriation of income;

Ratification of Mr. Amit Kakar's cooptation as administrator (director), co-opted as administrator by the board of directors replacing Truffle Capital, whose biography is available hereafter

the authorization for the board of directors to implement a share buyback program;

the renewal of financial authorizations granted to the board of directors to carry out capital increases with preferential subscription rights maintained or cancelled;

the authorization for the board of directors to reduce the Company's share capital by cancelling shares purchased under the share buyback authorization;

the authorization for the board of directors to allot business founders' warrants to employees and corporate officers of the Company.

As a result of the decisions made during the general meeting, the board of directors now consists of the following members:

Mr. Jean-Yves BUREL, Chairman of the board of directors;

Mr. Bernd VON POLHEIM, director;

Mr. Vincent GARDES, director;

Mr. François LACOSTE, director;

Mr. Samuel LEVY, director;

Mr. Wolfram EICHNER, director ;

Mr. Amit KAKAR, director;

Amit KAKAR is a medical doctor. He occupied various management roles in healthcare companies as General Electric and investment funds, mainly in Asia. As of today, he is a board member of the Chinese company LBX Pharma and the Indian company Modern Family Doctors. He is also acting as consultant for Lifetrack Medical System and Bamboo Capital Partners.

All information relating to the shareholders' general meeting is available at Theraclion's website, www.theraclion.fr, in the Investors Documentation General Meeting section. Voting details for each resolution will also be available in that section in accordance with statutory and regulatory requirements.

About Theraclion

Theraclion is a French company specializing in high-tech medical equipment using therapeutic ultrasound. Drawing on leading-edge technologies, Theraclion has designed and manufactured an innovative solution for echotherapy, the Echopulse®, allowing non-invasive tumor treatment through ultrasound-guided high-intensity focused ultrasound. Theraclion is ISO 13485 certified and has received the CE mark for non-invasive ablation of breast fibroadenomas and thyroid nodules. Based in Malakoff, near Paris, France Theraclion has brought together a team of 34 people, 50% of whom are dedicated to R&D and clinical trials. For more information, please visit Theraclion's website: www.theraclion.com

Theraclion is listed on Alternext Paris

PEA-PME Eligible

Mnemonic: ALTHE ISIN Code: FR0010120402

