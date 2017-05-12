KBC Groep: KBC Group: Notification for bondholders and shareholders of KBC Group

Regulated information - 12 May 2017, outside trading hours

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting of 4 May 2017 are available on www.kbc.com (http://www.kbc.com/) (Corporate Goverance / General Meeting)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: KBC Groep via Globenewswire

