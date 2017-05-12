Strong Focus on Growth to Push This Stock Higher
Today's stock highlights another of my favorite methods of selecting top technology stocks-investing in the "toll booths." Think Visa Inc (NYSE:V) and Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA), the two great players in the payments ecosystem, which have a strong economic moat that translates into wonderful businesses. What makes their businesses wonderful is that they make lots of money by charging a small amount to a large consumer base. This is done every single day, thousands of times over, and in most parts of the.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Today's stock highlights another of my favorite methods of selecting top technology stocks-investing in the "toll booths." Think Visa Inc (NYSE:V) and Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA), the two great players in the payments ecosystem, which have a strong economic moat that translates into wonderful businesses. What makes their businesses wonderful is that they make lots of money by charging a small amount to a large consumer base. This is done every single day, thousands of times over, and in most parts of the.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...