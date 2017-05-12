Lines include accessories from Adidas, Bugatti, FLAVR, and Urbanista.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ: TESS), a value-added distributor and solutions provider for the wireless industry, has announced an exclusive US distribution agreement with STRAX (NASDAQ: STRAX).

Germany-based STRAX is a global company focused on mobile device accessories and connected devices. They are a house of brands, including proprietary, licensed, and partner-branded lines. As part of their agreement, TESSCO will stock accessories from STRAX proprietary and licensed brands including Adidas, Bugatti, FLAVR, and Urbanista.

Adidas leverages their iconic brand heritage to create fashionable device cases with a sporty inspiration. Bugatti draws inspiration from the rich heritage of Europe in designing their fashion accessories, which include full-grain leather cases for smartphones and tablets. FLAVR lets users add their own unique style to their devices with fashion-conscious cases designed for the latest trends. They also offer a variety of patterned, seasonal cases. Finally, Urbanista delivers a range of audio accessories inspired by Scandinavian design, with simple lines and vivid colors.

"We're really excited about our distribution agreement with STRAX," said Liz Robinson, TESSCO Sr. VP of Retail Sales Product Marketing. "The variety of brands they deliver lets us provide an even greater assortment to our customers and each of the STRAX brands we'll be selling fills a unique style niche that I'm confident will be extremely popular with shoppers."

"We have been monitoring the US mobile accessory market for several years and we believe that now is the right time to launch our brands in the US," said Gudmundur Palmason, CEO of STRAX. "We are very excited to partner with such a leader in value added distribution TESSCO, and support them to develop their unique proposition with their channel partners."

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider. TESSCO was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service and supports customers in the public and private sector. TESSCO supplies more than 50,000 products from 400 of the industry's top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things, and wireless backhaul. As Your Total Source®, TESSCO is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry.

About STRAX

STRAX is a global company specializing in mobile accessories and connected devices. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Stock Exchange. STRAX offers proprietary, licensed and partner branded accessories. The proprietary brands include XQISIT, GEAR4, Urbanista, THOR, AVO+ and FLAVR. The company represents over 30 major OEM as well as mobile accessories brands and sells to a wide channel landscape ranging from telecom operators, specialized mobile and consumer electronics retailers to online, lifestyle, convenience stores and supermarkets. STRAX was founded in Miami and Hong Kong in 1995 and has since grown significantly across the globe. STRAX now has over 185 employees in 12 countries and its operational HQ and logistics center is based in Germany.

