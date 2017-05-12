Magnolia Petroleum Plc - Result of GM

Magnolia Petroleum Plc / Index: AIM / Epic: MAGP / Sector: Oil & Gas

12 May 2017

Magnolia Petroleum Plc ('Magnolia' or 'the Company')

Result of GM

Magnolia Petroleum Plc, the AIM quoted US focused oil and gas exploration and production company, held its General Meeting earlier today and all resolutions were duly passed.

* * ENDS * *

For further information on Magnolia Petroleum Plc visit www.magnoliapetroleum.com or contact the following: