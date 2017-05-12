sprite-preloader
12.05.2017 | 18:07
Magnolia Petroleum Plc - Result of GM

PR Newswire
London, May 12

Magnolia Petroleum Plc / Index: AIM / Epic: MAGP / Sector: Oil & Gas

12 May 2017

Magnolia Petroleum Plc ('Magnolia' or 'the Company')

Result of GM

Magnolia Petroleum Plc, the AIM quoted US focused oil and gas exploration and production company, held its General Meeting earlier today and all resolutions were duly passed.

* * ENDS * *

For further information on Magnolia Petroleum Plc visit www.magnoliapetroleum.com or contact the following:

Rita WhittingtonMagnolia Petroleum Plc+01918449 8750
Jo Turner / James CaithieCairn Financial Advisers LLP+44207213 0880
Colin RowburyCornhill Capital Limited+44207710 9610
Lottie BrocklehurstSt Brides Partners Ltd+44207236 1177
Frank BuhagiarSt Brides Partners Ltd+44207236 1177

© 2017 PR Newswire