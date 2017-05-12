Global Quantum Dots Market Report 2017 - Due to Growth in the Renewable & Low Power Consumption Energy Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global quantum dots (QD) market will be potentially valued at more than $20 billion at the components level by 2027. The optoelectronics market represents the vast majority of this figure, chiefly High Definition TVs. Other notable growth markets include solid-state lighting, sensors and anti-counterfeiting. Further markets that quantum dots will impact include solar and bio-medicine. QD solutions have been used in a number of in vivo and in vitro imaging, sensing and labeling techniques.

A number of quantum dot producers have developed scalable solution production processes and partner with multi-national OEMs to use QDs in displays for tablets and LCD-TVs. They have collaborated with companies such as Sony, Samsung, 3M, Amazon, Hisense and ASUS to bring QD-enabled display devices to market in the past two years. In early 2017, major manufacturers including Samsung, TPV Philips, TCL and Hisense announced new display products featuring quantum dots.

Market drivers for adoption of QDs include growth in consumer demand for high definition displays and TVs at reasonable cost (compared to OLED), growth in the renewable and low-power consumption energy market, need for enhanced sensor and imaging technologies and the growth in the anti-counterfeiting market.

