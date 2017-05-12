sprite-preloader
Freitag, 12.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 571 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
12.05.2017 | 18:16
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Quantum Dots Market Report 2017 - Due to Growth in the Renewable & Low Power Consumption Energy Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Global Market for Quantum Dots 2017-2027" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global quantum dots (QD) market will be potentially valued at more than $20 billion at the components level by 2027. The optoelectronics market represents the vast majority of this figure, chiefly High Definition TVs. Other notable growth markets include solid-state lighting, sensors and anti-counterfeiting. Further markets that quantum dots will impact include solar and bio-medicine. QD solutions have been used in a number of in vivo and in vitro imaging, sensing and labeling techniques.

A number of quantum dot producers have developed scalable solution production processes and partner with multi-national OEMs to use QDs in displays for tablets and LCD-TVs. They have collaborated with companies such as Sony, Samsung, 3M, Amazon, Hisense and ASUS to bring QD-enabled display devices to market in the past two years. In early 2017, major manufacturers including Samsung, TPV Philips, TCL and Hisense announced new display products featuring quantum dots.

Market drivers for adoption of QDs include growth in consumer demand for high definition displays and TVs at reasonable cost (compared to OLED), growth in the renewable and low-power consumption energy market, need for enhanced sensor and imaging technologies and the growth in the anti-counterfeiting market.

Companies Mentioned

  • Crystalplex Corporation
  • Merck
  • Nano Elements Source LLC
  • Nanoco
  • Nanophotonica
  • Ocean NanoTech LLC
  • Quantum Materials Corporation
  • UbiQD, LLC

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

3 Nanomaterials

4 Quantum Dots

5 Technology Readiness Level

6 Quantum Dots Market Structure

7 Quantum Dots Regulations

8 Market Segment Analysis, By End User Market

9 Quantum Dots In LCD TVs/Displays

10 Quantum Dots In Photovoltaics

11 Quantum Dots In LED Lighting

12 Quantum Dots In Biotechnology And Medicine

13 Quantum Dots In Security And Anti-Counterfeiting

14 Quantum Dots In Sensors

15 Other Markets And Applications

16 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kzjr6l/the_global_market

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire