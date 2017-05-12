TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - May 12, 2017) - Axiom Real-Time Metrics, the premier provider of eClinical software solutions and services to small to mid-sized life sciences organizations, will be exhibiting at the Advances in Immuno-Oncology Congress taking place in London, UK, on May 15-16, 2017.

The Advances in Immuno-Oncology Congress will gather 200 delegates from world renowned academic institutions, hospitals, pharmaceutical organisations, and biotechnology companies.

Attendees are invited to join Axiom team members at Booth 9, including Andrew Schachter, CEO and Founder, and Dr. Robert Arbeit, Chief Clinical Scientist, to learn more about Axiom's Fusion eClinical suite and the unified modules Randomization, Inventory Management, and Safety Management.

"Our team is excited to meet with attendees and share information about the benefits and value of our award winning unified eClinical suite, Fusion. It delivers a connected hub that enables sponsors to manage every aspect of their study from a single log-on. This includes EDC, DM, IWRS, inventory management, payment tracking and so much more. We are always excited to share and illustrate what the distinction of being 'Truly Unified' really means and what sets us apart," says Andrew Schachter, CEO and Founder.

"The Fusion eClinical suite provides uniquely tailored reports to support clinical oncology studies, including tumour response assessment and tracking, patient profiles and biomarker reports. Axiom has delivered solutions for global oncology studies for the treatment of Multiple Myeloma, Breast Cancer and Leukemia, among others," shared Dr. Robert Arbeit, Axiom's Chief Clinical Scientist.

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Services include: DM, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom's eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15 modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/.

Contact

solutions@axiom.cc

+1.877.321.9191



PR Contact

Sarah Glofcheskie

sarahg@axiom.cc

+1.647.588.9073