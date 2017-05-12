LIMERICK, IRELAND -- (Marketwired) -- 05/12/17 -- One Horizon Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OHGI), the award winning mobile VoIP software provider for telecommunications operators(1), today announced receiving notice from The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (NASDAQ) on May 12, 2017 indicating that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on The NASDAQ Capital Market. Accordingly, One Horizon Group is in compliance with all applicable listing standards and its common stock will continue to be listed on The NASDAQ Capital Market. NASDAQ considers the matter closed.

About One Horizon Group, Inc.

One Horizon Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OHGI) is a leading developer and operator of carrier-grade optimized VoIP solutions for mobile telcos and enterprises. The company currently services over 43 million subscribers across 20 licensed brands worldwide. The technology is one of the world's most bandwidth-efficient mobile VoIP, messaging and advertising platforms for smartphones. Founded in 2012, the Company now has operations in Ireland, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, China, India, Singapore, Hong Kong and Latin America. For more information on the Company please visit http://www.onehorizongroup.com.

1 http://smart.com.ph/About/newsroom/press-releases/2017/03/13/smart-is-anvil-company-of-the-year-anew

