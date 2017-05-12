Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market to Reach $2.16 Billion by 2021: Analysis By Form, By End Use Industry & Region - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMW PE) market is projected to reach USD 2.16 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2016 to 2021. Growth in the healthcare & medical industry due to increasing use of UHMW PE for the manufacture of prosthetic implants, is leading to a demand for UHMW PE. However, volatile prices of raw materials are expected to restrain the UHMW PE market.
Sheets is the most common form in which UHMW PE is used, and UHMW PE sheets are available in a variety of dimensions and thicknesses. The thicknesses range from 1mm to 100mm. UHMW PE sheets are used in conveyor belts in the food processing industry due to properties such as ease of machining, self-lubrication, and chemical stability. These properties are expected to drive the sheets segment.
UHMW PE is widely used for orthopedic implants (knee replacements, hip replacements, shoulder implants, elbow implants, ankle implants, spinal implants, and bone substitutes, among others), cardiovascular implants (pacing devices, cardiac stents, and structural cardiac implants, among others), and other medical implants (gynaecological devices, otolaryngeal implants, ophthalmic implants, and gastroenterological implants, among others). Due to properties such as, low absorption and self-lubrication, fatigue resistance, yield strength, and high elastic modulus, manufacturers prefer UHMW PE over other polymers. Increasing demand for prosthetic implants from the developed economies is expected to drive the growth of the UHMW PE market in the healthcare & medical industry.
Companies Mentioned
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Braskem S.A.
- CP Medical, Inc.
- Celanese Corporation
- Crown Plastics Company, Inc
- E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
- EMCO Industrial Plastics, Inc.
- Garland Manufacturing Company
- Global Polymers
- Honeywell International Inc.
- King Plastic Corporation
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
- Korea Petrochemical Ind. Co., Ltd
- Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.
- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
- Nitto Denko Corporation
- Orthoplastics
- Quadrant Engineering Plastic Products
- Redwood Plastics
- Rochling Engineering Plastics Pvt. Ltd.
- Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
- Shandong Ningjin Xinxing Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Shanghai Lianle Chemical Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd
- Teijin Limited
- Toyobo Co., Limited
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 UHMW PE Market, By Form
7 Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market, By End-Use Industry
8 UHMW PE Market, By Region
9 Competitive Landscape
10 Company Profiles
11 Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2qtkns/ultrahigh
