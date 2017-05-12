Moisture Analyzer Market Worth 1.41 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Moisture Analyzer Market by Analyzing Technique (Karl Fischer Titration, Loss-on-Drying, Capacitance, Microwave, Drying Oven, Near-Infrared, Radio Frequency), Equipment Type (Desktop, Handheld, In-Line), Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the moisture analyzer market is expected to grow from USD 1.15 Billion in 2016 to USD 1.41 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.3% between 2017 and 2022. The market is mainly driven by factors such as increasing demand from traditional as well as new verticals and rapid adoption in Asia.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 70 market data tables and 57 figures spread through 157 pages and in-depth TOC on"Moisture Analyzer Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/moisture-analyzer-market-72110933.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.



Food and beverage vertical holds the largest share of the moisture analyzer market

The food and beverage vertical held the largest market share of the overall moisture analyzer market in 2016. This huge demand from the food and beverage vertical can be attributed to the stringent government regulations for maintaining the high quality of edible products by maintaining the moisture content in the product at the desired level.

Near-infrared expected to be the fastest growing analyzing technique in the moisture analyzer market

The moisture analyzer market for the near-infrared (NIR) analyzing technique is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This is mainly because NIR analyzers provide the opportunity to measure moisture content in the product during the manufacturing process. With the growing process automation in various industries, the demand for in-line moisture analysis is growing, and NIR analyzers are the best fit for the continuous analysis of moisture during the product manufacturing process.

Download PDF Brochure : http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=72110933

The Americas is the major consumer of moisture analyzers

The Americas accounted for largest share of the overall moisture analyzer market in 2016. This region is home to several moisture analyzer manufacturers, along with industries such as food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals, which are the major consumers of this equipment.

Inquiry Before Buy @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=72110933

The report also profiles the most promising players in the moisture analyzer market. The competitive landscape of the market is highly dynamic because of the presence of a significant number of big and small players.

The key players in the market are PCE Instruments (Germany), Michell Instruments Inc. (England), Ametek Inc. (US), SpectraSesnsors Inc. (US), General Electric Co. (US), A&D Co., Ltd. (Japan), Kett Electric Laboratory (Japan), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Shimadzu Corp. (Japan), Gow-Mac Instrument Co. (US), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. (Japan), Sinar Technology (England), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), and U-Therm International (H.K.) Ltd. (Hong Kong).

Browse Related Reports

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market by Methodology (In-Situ and Extractive), Gas Analyzer Type (Oxygen (O2), Ammonia (NH3), COX, Moisture (H2O), CxHx, HX), Industry (Oil & Gas, Cement, Power), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/tunable-diode-laser-analyzer-market-120588467.html

Soil Moisture Sensor Market by Type (Volumetric and Water Potential), Application (Agriculture, Residential, Landscaping, Sports Turf, Weather Forecasting, Forestry, Research Studies and Construction), & Geography - Global trends & Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/soil-moisture-sensor-market-140653896.html

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets