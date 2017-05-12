Resolve Enterprise-Wide IT & Security Operations Incident Response and Automation Platform Live at the Incident Resolution Summit in Munich

IRVINE, California, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Resolve Systems - Resolve Systems®, the only enterprise-wide incident response and automation platform for IT Operations, Security Operations, Network Operations, and Service Desk teams, joined executive leaders at the Incident Resolution Summit Munich to discuss the latest innovations in incident response and automation technology and why their companies are making significant investments in automation and incident response technologies.

The Incident Resolution Summit brings together leaders from across IT, Network, and Security Operations to share best-practices focused on garnering the latest industry standards on the selection and implementation of an incident response and automation platform; as well as how to empower frontline agents and security experts to leverage automation to accelerate incident resolution. "Why automation? Because we want to solve problems in an easier way. Resolve helps free up people's time so they can focus on value-add and complex tasks," said Alina Molesag, Cegeka's Use Case Lead in the Accelerate-IT program. "Why Resolve? Because it's a leading force in automation." Additional speakers on stage at the summit included leadership from Moogsoft, Fox-IT as well as other global leadership representing industries from technology to travel.

Resolve Systems showcased their unmatched capabilities to provide a single solution for enterprise-wide incident response and resolution through intelligent capabilities such as process orchestration, automation, and knowledge management. Resolve provides human-guided automations, closed-loop automations, and process guidance to enable incidents to be resolved more quickly and effectively, improving operational efficiency and reducing risk. With Resolve, organizations can empower their first responders to take action, investigate and remediate incidents to minimize escalations, and support "left shift" and self-service initiatives.

"Automation is a journey," said Larry Lien, VP of Product Management at Resolve Systems. "You need a solution that enables you to reduce the time and effort required to resolve incidents; whether it's an end-to-end automation to eliminate the simpler incident types or the more complex incidents that require an operator and human-guided automation. You need a vendor that will grow with you, support all your incident types, and pragmatically automate as you gain more confidence. Resolve's Security Incident Response Platform is a powerful solution that greatly increases agent productivity to accelerate the resolution of security-related incidents."

The Incident Resolution Summit will host two more events this year in the U.S. and EMEA, watch for event updates at: http://resolutionsummit.com/.

Resolve Systems

Resolve Systems is the only unified, enterprise-wide incident response and automation solution for IT, Security, Network, and Service Desk Operations teams. Resolve accelerates incident response and resolution by providing engineers with human-guided automations, real-time incident collaboration, and the ability to partially and fully automate processes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California with Operations in EMEA, Resolve Systems has Fortune 500 customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.resolvesystems.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/199820/resolve_systems_logo.jpg