WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of J.C. Penney (JCP) have moved sharply lower during trading on Friday, plunging by 10.2 percent. Earlier in the session, J.C. Penney hit a record intraday low.



The sell-off by J.C. Penney comes after the department store chain reported a significantly wider first quarter loss on weaker than expected revenues.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX