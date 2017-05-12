Technavio's latest report on the global leaf blower marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170512005466/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global leaf blower market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Poonam Saini, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on retail goods and services sector, says, "Increasing urbanization is one of the main factors for the growth of the global leaf blower market. With an increase in residential and commercial construction, the demand for landscaping services is also growing worldwide. The need to provide an aesthetic appeal to residential and commercial properties for recreational as well as official activities has increased the popularity of landscaping

Gas leaf blowers are popular in the market, especially among professional gardeners. Electric leaf blowers are also available and are more eco-friendly and lightweight compared to gas leaf blowers. However, gas leaf blowers are more powerful than their electric counterparts and are, therefore, dominating the market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging trends driving the global leaf blower marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Adoption of omni-channel retailing

Nowadays, consumers do not have much time for leisure because of their hectic schedules. Therefore, they prefer to shop online rather than at physical stores for convenience. Factors such as rising Internet penetration and the rise in adoption of digital products such as tablets, smartphones, and laptops have boosted online sales. Moreover, the prices offered to customers are often lower online because of a reduction in overhead costs.

"Many international and national vendors are selling leaf blowers through e-retailing, which helps in the promotion as well as enhancement of these brands. Online retailing has become one of the most important channels for the sale of retail goods and services," according to Poonam.

Increasing use of eco-friendly products

With the increasing global concerns about preserving the environment, the global leaf blower market is expected to register increased demand for eco-friendly products. To cater to this increased demand, many vendors are launching eco-friendly products. Electric blowers were considered to have lower performance and power than gas blowers.

The advanced electric leaf blowers also have an oscillating nozzle that acts in a sweeping motion and moves concentrated air from left to right. This helps in reducing strain in the wrist and elbow as the unit needs no physical movement for sweeping.

Social media presence

Due to the presence of strong competitors in the global leaf blower market, there is increased competition that results in them putting in more effort and money into marketing and promoting their products. The main aim of marketing and promotions is to create an image in the consumers' minds and increase the customer base.

Every company is working toward capturing more market share and attracting customers of other brands to switch to their brand. Therefore, each competitor finds unique ways to promote their products.

The key vendors are as follows:

ECHO

Husqvarna

Robert Bosch

Stanley Black Decker

STIHL

Toro

Browse Related Reports:

Global Ab and Core Toning Machine Market 2017-2021

Global Humidifiers Market 2017-2021

Online Retail Market in the US 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like cosmetics and toiletryluggage, and retail systems. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170512005466/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com