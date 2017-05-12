Aviation Asset Management Market to Reach $229 Billion by 2022 - Stringent Government Regulations Restrain Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Aviation Asset Management Market by End Use (Commercial Platforms, MRO Services), Service Type (Leasing Services, Technical Services, Regulatory Certifications), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East) - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The aviation asset management market is projected to grow from USD 171.72 Billion in 2016 to USD 229.04 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.92% from 2017 to 2022. Increase in air passenger traffic, growth of retrofit & after markets, and development of new aircraft models are the major factors driving the aviation asset management market.

Based on end use, the commercial platforms segment is projected to lead the aviation asset management market during the forecast period. The correlation between economic development and air traffic is evident, and the outlook for future development of the global aircraft fleet is also robust. As per the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the global aircraft fleet will double by 2034, which evidently exhibits huge opportunities for growth of the commercial platforms segment of the aviation asset management market.

On the basis of service type, the leasing services segment of the aviation asset management market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Contract negotiation/renewal, lease renewal, and remarketing, among others, are some of the major leasing services in the aviation asset management market.

The aviation asset management market in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a considerable rate, whereas the Middle East aviation asset management market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in passenger traffic has resulted in the increase in demand for new aircraft in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East regions. This increase in new aircraft demand is anticipated to boost the aviation asset management market during the forecast period.

Stringent government regulations restrain the growth of the aviation asset management market. The market is also broadly dependent on airline software that is yet to be developed.

Acumen Aviation

Aercap Holdings N.V.

Aerdata (Subsidiary of the Boeing Company)

Airbus Group

Aviation Asset Management, Inc.

BBAM LP

Charles Taylor Aviation (Asset Management) Ltd.

GA Telesis, LLC

GE Capital Aviation Services (Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Aviation Asset Management Market, By End User

8 Aviation Asset Management Market, By Service Type



9 Regional Analysis



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



12 Appendix



