GRAND RAPIDS, MI--(Marketwired - May 12, 2017) - Blue Medora, a leading innovator in enterprise cloud and datacenter management, today announced that its True Visibility Suite will now be one of the first third-party products available as part of the VMware vCloud® Air' Network Program, a VMware Partner Network Program with a global ecosystem of more than 4,000 cloud providers offering validated services based on VMware technology in over 100 countries.

The Blue Medora True Visibility Suite simplifies IT operational analytics (ITOA) in hybrid cloud environments by aggregating thousands of data points from across a heterogeneous IT stack into VMware's cloud management platforms. Once inside the platform the data can be accessed by machine learning and predictive analytics engines, which allows for Service Providers to troubleshoot performance and availability issues up to 50 percent faster.

The suite includes dozens of management packs that cover technology leaders in cloud, compute storage, database, and application leaders that are leveraged by Service Providers gloablly including Amazon, Cisco, Citrix, Mongo, Microsoft, NetApp, Oracle and SAP.

"More than 99 percent of the Fortune 1000 have VMware environments, but no two look alike. Many of them are turning to VMware vCloud Air Network cloud partners to migrate to the cloud as quickly and affordably as possible," said Geoff Waters, vice president, Global Cloud Sales, VMware. "Adding the True Visibility Suite to our validated offerings for partners enables them to effectively manage their customers' unique heterogeneous, hybrid cloud environment as a single stack."

The True Visibility Suite's expanded availability to the vCloud Air Network Program comes just months after VMware made the software available to its more than 75,000 VMware resellers. This move helped fuel the 240 percent record annual growth at Blue Medora.

About Blue Medora:

Blue Medora software solutions tie together data from virtualized and cloud-based databases, applications and services with the critical underlying compute, storage and network infrastructure to create a unified view of the infrastructure. These capabilities are delivered as platform extensions for the VMware's vRealize® cloud management platform. Blue Medora also offers its own IT operational analytics (ITOA) platform, SelectStar that combines comprehensive database and cloud infrastructure monitoring to help organizations track and optimize critical database performance and availability metrics.

Blue Medora's products enable IT operations and DevOps teams to work collaboratively and proactively to avoid downtime, resolve performance problems and make better decisions using more comprehensive analytics. Blue Medora believes true visibility into business critical applications is only achieved when enterprise technology teams communicate without barriers.

