OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/12/17 -- Treasury Board Secretariat

The Government of Canada tabled a motion today to move forward with Bill C-7, legislation to create a new labour relations regime for Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) members and reservists.

The Government's motion addresses the Senate's views on Bill C-7 by proposing to increase the scope of issues that can be bargained and accept Senate amendments that remove restrictions on what may be included in collective agreements and arbitral awards that are specific to the RCMP.

These amendments will allow the employer and any future RCMP member bargaining agent to engage in meaningful discussions in good faith on topics of importance to RCMP members and reservists, such as harassment, that were excluded from collective bargaining under the original version of Bill C-7.

Bill C-7 was drafted following consultations with regular members of the RCMP. The Bill also takes into account the results of engagement undertaken with jurisdictions that have RCMP Police Services Agreements. The Government of Canada will continue to work with Parliament in an open and engaged manner throughout the legislative process.

Quotes

"The Government has considered the Senate's amendments to Bill C-7 and meaningfully addressed their concerns. At the same time, we have ensured the operational integrity of the RCMP as a police service and demonstrated our continued commitment to protecting the safety and security of Canadians."

- Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"I thank the Senate members who have helped in the development of this Bill. Their work has given us a better opportunity to improve Canada's RCMP labour relations regime, and to serve the men and women who benefit from it."

- Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board

Quick Facts

The Government's proposed response to the Senate would:

-- accept the removal of all the restrictions on what may be included in collective agreements and arbitral awards that are specific to the RCMP. This includes matters such as harassment, transfers and appointments, and appraisals of RCMP members -- implement a more targeted management rights clause than that adopted by the Senate, that focusses on protecting the authorities that the RCMP Commissioner needs in order to ensure effective police operations -- maintain limitations on restrictions that replicate those applying to other areas of the federal public service, such as restrictions preventing pensions from being bargained -- not proceed with the requirement for a secret ballot vote for the certification of a bargaining agent to represent RCMP members and reservists -- reject expanding the mandate of the Public Service Labour Relations and Employment Board to hear grievances on a wider range of matters relating to terms and conditions of employment

The legislation continues to include the following elements:

-- the freedom for RCMP members and reservists to choose whether to be represented by a bargaining agent -- independent, binding arbitration as the dispute resolution process for bargaining impasses, with no right to strike -- a single, national bargaining unit for RCMP members appointed to a rank and reservists -- the requirement that the RCMP bargaining agent have as its primary mandate the representation of RCMP members -- the exclusion of officers from representation -- the Public Service Labour Relations and Employment Board as the administrative tribunal for matters related to collective bargaining for the RCMP members and reservists, including grievances related to the interpretation or application of a collective agreement

Associated Links

- Mounted Police Association of Ontario v. Canada (Attorney General)

- A New Labour Relations Regime for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police

- Government of Canada to introduce RCMP Labour Relations Bill

- Government of Canada Introduces Legislation to Create a New RCMP Labour Relations Regime

Contacts:

