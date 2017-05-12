Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair and Replacement Market Growing at CAGR of 34.71% During 2017 - 2022 Says ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report titled, "Global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair and Replacement Market: Analysis By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, Australia, Singapore and Colombia): (2017-2022)" has covered and analysed the potential of Global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair and Replacement Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors.

Browse 11 Tables and 55 Figures, 5 major company profiles, spread across 110 pages available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/979475-global-transcatheter-mitral-valve-repair-and-replacement-tmvr-market-analyis-by-region-by-country-opportunities-and-forecast-2017-2022-by-region-north-america-europe-asia-pacific-row-by-country-singapore.html.

Company profiled for Global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair and Replacement Market are Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Neovasc Inc., Cardiac Dimensions Inc.

The Transcatheter mitral valve repair and replacement methods are gaining major traction as the next major development in valve therapy; however, there are certain challenges that will need to be addressed, including complex technology design, delivery methods and identifying the most appropriate patient population to benefit from this technology. Further, advent of transcatheter mitral valve replacement devices is going to boost the global market in the forecast period. In the recent years, many start-up companies are dedicated in developing the optimal transcatheter mitral valve replacement technology, with major focus on the transapical delivery approach to further simplify the delivery method. Several medical device companies are now in competition to bring first-generation transcatheter mitral valves to market.

According to research report, "Global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair and Replacement (TMVR) Market - Analysis By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022) - (By Region - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW;By Country - U.S., Canada, Germany, France, Australia, Singapore) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, Australia, Singapore and Colombia): (2017-2022)" global market is projected to display a vigorous growth represented by a CAGR of 34.71% during 2017 - 2022, chiefly driven by increasing number of patients with mitral regurgitation, rising geriatric population, growing awareness about minimally invasive techniques and increasing healthcare expenditure. The field of transcatheter mitral valve therapy has developed at much slower pace than projected since its clinical introduction majorly due to the complexity of valvular anatomy and the need for challenge imaging technology. Among the regions, Europe accounts for the largest regional share in the total TMVR market in 2016. However, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by increase in healthcare expenditure coupled with growing penetration and awareness about technologically advanced heart valve therapies.

Order a Copy of Report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=979475.

The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global transcatheter mitral valve repair and replacement market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Trends, Drivers, Challenges

SWOT Analysis

Competitive Landscape Product Benchmarking of Key Industry Players developing Transcatheter MV Repair Technology, By Type of MR

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Related Reports:

Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market: Analysis By Type of Approach (Transfemoral and Transapical), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)-- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW); By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa)

Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment - Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2017

Global Heart Defect Closure Devices Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2021

Explore more reports on Medical Devices at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/medical-devices/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.



Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411013.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml