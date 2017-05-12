Technavio's latest market research report on the global locomotive engine suspension marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170512005508/en/

Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on automotive components sector says, "The shortage in vehicle logistics for road and rail transport is one the driving factors for the locomotive engine suspension market. Moreover, there is an increase in demand for electric locomotive engines as these engines are more fuel efficient, provide cheaper freights, reduce GHG emissions, and offer an alternative to traffic congestion."

The top three emerging market trends driving the globallocomotive engine suspensionmarket according to Technavio research analysts are:

Emergence of electric switchable yaw dampers

A yaw damper is a type of shock absorber that helps prevent the locomotive engines or railcars from excessively swaying sideways. The yaw dampers prevent the locomotive engines from striking the platform while reducing the gap between the platform and locomotive engine while rolling past a railway platform.

Electrically switchable yaw dampers are a recent ZF innovation that help reduce the vibrations and cut down maintenance costs. The electrically switchable yaw dampers can function through a two-way valve switch. A bypass, which is controlled by a two-way valve, can switch off the damping function when it is necessary. The vehicle acceptance test requirements can be easily fulfilled using the electrically switchable yaw damper technology.

Advent of conical springs

Conical springs, which were developed by Freudenberg Schwab, can be used in all types of rail vehicles. The conical springs help combine the functions of steel coil springs and axle bearings into one single component.

"The conical springs provide the best vertical and transverse stiffness with better accuracy. Conical springs also offer reduced design complexity, lower installation costs, and easier procurement of suspension components," says Siddharth.

The conical springs are also called tapered springs and offer constant spring rates. They also provide lower solid height than the conventional compression springs. An improved solid height is maintained by combining the active springs with each other during the process of compression. One of the most practical applications of conical springs is seen in electrical contacts such as push buttons and battery contacts.

Increasing use of nose suspended drive system

All the locomotive and electric multiple unit manufacturers use fully suspended traction motors. The bogie frame manufacturers use fully suspended traction motor, which is placed between the motor shaft and axle. This helps in the relative movement of bogie frame in the range of movement of the primary suspension. For nose suspension drive, the transmission mechanism or the drive includes gears and flexible coupling, which are suspended to the bogie. The arrangement is known as frame-mounted motor or fully suspended motor arrangement.

The nose suspension drive reduces shock loads mainly due to flexible coupling between motor shaft and axle. The electric motor is mounted on the primary suspension of the bogie, and the shock and vibration caused due to the irregularity in the track are very less when integrated with nose mounted traction motor. The nose drive suspension requires specially designed bogies for axle hung noise suspended applications.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170512005508/en/

