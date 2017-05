LONDON (dpa-AFX) - After moving sharply higher early in the session, shares of AstraZeneca (AZN) have given back some ground but remain firmly positive in afternoon trading on Friday. AstraZeneca is currently up by 8.3 percent after reaching a seven-month intraday high.



The advance by AstraZeneca comes after the drug maker said a trial showed its immunotherapy drug Imfinzi reduced the risk of death from advanced lung cancer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX