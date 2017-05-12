PITTSBURGH, PA--(Marketwired - May 12, 2017) - emsCharts, a leader in Electronic Patient Care Records (ePCR) and Fire Reporting for public safety professionals, and STAT MedEvac, one of the largest single operated and dispatched air medical transport programs within the United States, are proud to announce a 5-year contract extension for STAT MedEvac to continue to utilize the emsCharts ePCR for clinical charting.

emsCharts, a subsidiary of Golden Hour, will continue to provide access to the emsCharts clinical charting service in support of all air and ground operations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, New York, and Washington, DC. This contract extension agreement applies to all air transports from seventeen (17) STAT MedEvac bases, as well as all ground transports originating from various locations in support of STAT MedEvac air operations.

"We are proud that STAT MedEvac has decided to remain with emsCharts and continue to utilize our services in support of all their air and ground operations," said Pete Goutmann, President & CTO of emsCharts. "Many years ago, STAT MedEvac became the first user of the emsCharts clinical charting solution. We look forward to retaining STAT MedEvac as a strategic customer for many years into the future."

"After a comprehensive review of the other clinical charting solutions within the EMS industry, we have decided to remain with emsCharts," said Doug Garretson, CEO of STAT MedEvac. "This decision was based on many factors including product functionality, customer support responsiveness, NEMSIS reporting assistance, and new emsCharts modules that are in production and in development."

STAT MedEvac, a service of The Center for Emergency Medicine that provides air medical transport to patients with critical illnesses or injuries, will also have continued access to NEMSIS export support and the robust emsCharts product line that includes emsCharts Web, Mobile, Tablet, EKG, API, CAD Import, Billing Export, Remote Downloader, Analytics, and Status Board.

About emsCharts

emsCharts is a leader in providing Electronic Patient Care Record (ePCR) software solutions to support public safety professionals both in the air and on the ground. A wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Hour, emsCharts provides a patented, fully integrated ePCR and Fire reporting system with an intuitive interface and HIPAA compliant infrastructure focused on a continuous commitment to program sustainability and growth. For more information about emsCharts, visit www.emsCharts.com.

About Golden Hour

Golden Hour is the recognized leader in billing and reimbursement within the air medical transportation industry. With its patented, integrated technologies, Golden Hour has compliantly collected billions of dollars on behalf of both air and ground medical transport programs. Golden Hour supports over 80% of the air medical and comprehensive medical transport market with its integrated dispatch, transfer center, and patient care documentation services, in addition to Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services now fully integrated with emsCharts Web. Golden Hour and emsCharts now offer the only patented, fully integrated solutions for all types of medical transport. For more information about Golden Hour, visit www.GoldenHour.com.

About STAT MedEvac

STAT MedEvac is a critical care transport system and is the clinical arm of The Center for Emergency Medicine of Western Pennsylvania (CEM). It is one of the largest single operated and dispatched air-medical transport system in the United States. STAT MedEvac operates seventeen helicopter base sites in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The Center for Emergency Medicine of Western Pennsylvania, Inc is a not-for-profit organization directed by a consortium of hospitals: UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside, Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC, UPMC Hamot, UPMC Altoona, and UPMC Mercy Hospital. For more information about STAT MedEvac, visit www.statmedevac.com.

