Ulster University's Impact Excellence Awards celebrated the transformational impact its students, graduates and research are having on societies and economies across the globe. The Awards, which took place at the Belfast Harbour Commissioner's Office yesterday evening, recognised the University's collaborations with partners in the private, public and not-for-profit sectors, both locally and globally.

As the winner of the Placement Employer of the Year, Citi was acknowledged by Ulster University for its role in supporting the next generation of highly skilled, industry-ready graduates, as the number one employer for graduates in the region.

Citi Country Officer UK, James Bardrick, said "Citi is honoured to accept the award for the Placement Employer of the Year from Ulster University. We continue to be committed to our presence in Northern Ireland and as part of this; we're dedicated to enhancing and positively impacting local communities and institutions. We believe this to be an integral part of our business in the region and creating opportunities for young people is really laying down the foundation for both Citi's and Northern Ireland's future success and development.

Citi was specifically highlighted as being extremely proactive in supporting work-based and placement learning, by the university. Each year Citi provides a significant number of 6 and 12 months placements within their Technology and Operations divisions. Through its continual strive for diversity and inclusion, Citi also offers a specific mentoring programme for female computing students called CitiSpire.

Maria Curran, Employability Manager at Ulster University said "Citi has been innovative in the opportunities for students to learn more about the different roles available to them in the financial services sector. The induction and one point of contact for new placement students receives excellent feedback. The buddy system, training and line manager support is often cited as exemplary."

The above employability initiatives support the students' journey to achieve the Ulster EDGE Award, an extra-curricular award students are encouraged to complete in addition to their degree.

