Richardson's New Book Sell Like a Team Helps Drive High-performing Selling Teams

PHILADELPHIA, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Richardson, a leading global sales training company, announced the release of a new book Sell Like a Team: The Blueprint for Building Teams That Win Big at High-Stakes Meetings from Richardson Senior Consultant and State Street alumnus, Michael Dalis. The book explores the critical aspects of building and driving high-performing sales teams.

Significant technology advances in recent years have enabled customers to gain information about their options faster and without the salesperson. In addition, economic instability, geopolitical concerns, corporate scandals, and public relations blunders have created mistrust and heightened attention to risk and return on investment. Clients now arrive at meetings and calls ready to give all of their stakeholders a voice and wanting to look behind the curtain to the people in your organization who will own the work after the sale.

Selling organizations need their people to leverage their firm's full capabilities and resources to drive bigger wins faster against strong competitors.

"The modern seller - to be successful - must learn how to create, organize, rehearse, and execute with a team that works perfectly in unison if she is to win," according to Richardson's CEO, John Elsey. "In his book, Michael Dalis provides timely, insightful, and practical approaches for effective team selling that are critically needed in today's complex selling environment."

In Sell Like a Team, Dalis describes the process for forming and preparing a team for a high-stakes client meeting. It breaks out the different hats that a salesperson must wear during each phase of the process, and includes tools and worksheets that help sellers and sales leaders create more effective selling teams more consistently.

According to Dalis:

"... As sellers, we tend to focus on getting our salespeople ready. The sale is often made by more than one person ... I've got to have a senior person, a subject matter expert, and a technology specialist come and join me. They haven't had sales training, but they are going to contribute to my success or failure in closing this deal ... Whether people like to sell with others and whether they don't, it's a fact of life that if you are a sales person who wants to close deals and drive results, you're going to have to sell with others, and I wanted to help those people who were on that same mission."

About Richardson

Richardson is a global sales training company. Unlocking revenue for our clients is what we do. Our goal is to transform every buyer experience by empowering sellers with the critical selling skills they need to build trust, demonstrate credibility, and create differentiated value. Our methodology combines a market-proven sales and coaching curriculum with an active learning approach that ensures your sales teams learn, master, and apply those behaviors where and when it matters most - in front of your customers. In everything we do, we elevate seller performance by connecting our sales expertise to individual potential, transforming your sales organization into indispensable partners for your buyers.

About the Author

Michael Dalis specializes in working with sales leaders and technical experts across a wide variety of industries, including financial services and management consulting. Michael brings over 30 years of practical insights on winning leadership and sales techniques to his training engagements. He believes that giving client-facing professionals and their leaders a clear and proven approach is the key to driving higher and more consistent results.

Prior to joining Richardson, Michael spent more than 20 years with State Street Corporation, where he contributed to the company's success in numerous ways. Most recently, as Managing Director for US Sub-Advisory Services with State Street Global Advisors (SSGA), one of the largest investment companies in the world, he developed and executed a strategic plan to build third-party distribution business with insurance and mutual fund companies, wealth management companies, and defined contribution (DC) platforms. Over the eight years of leading this business, assets under management grew from $8 billion to more than $80 billion. He built, developed, and managed a team of professionals covering sales, relationship management, and client support.

