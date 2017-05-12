Cloud OSS BSS Market to Reach $21.7 Billion by 2022 - Increasing Awareness About Cloud OSS BSS Among CSPs Globally - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cloud OSS BSS Market by Type (Solution and Service), Solution (OSS and BSS), Service (Professional and Managed Services), Deployment (Public, Private, and Hybrid), End-User Type (SMES and Large Enterprises), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The cloud Operation Support System (OSS) Business Support System (BSS) market size is expected to grow from 11.67 billion in 2017 to USD 21.77 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.3% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by factors, such as need for business agility, faster deployment and scalability, increasing awareness about cloud OSS BSS among Communication Service Providers (CSPs) globally, and reduced costs of ownership. However, CSPs face some obstacles while adopting cloud OSS BSS, such as security concerns and resistance to adopt cloud technologies.

The cloud-based inventory and warehouse management solution manages daily operations in a warehouse and enables centralized management of tasks, such as inventory control, tracking, and location of stock items. The demand for this solution is increasing due to the benefits offered, such as faster inventory movement, efficient use of warehouse space, reduced inventory paperwork, improved cycle counting, and reduced dependency on warehouse personnel.

Companies Mentioned



Accenture



Amdocs



Cisco Systems, Inc.



Comarch S.A.,

LM Ericsson Telephone Company



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company



Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation



Mahindra Comviva



Mycom OSI



Nokia Corporation

Oracle Corporation



Sigma Systems

Subex Limited

TEOCO Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends



6 Cloud OSS BSS Market Analysis, By Type



7 Cloud OSS BSS Market Analysis, By Solution



8 Cloud OSS BSS Market Analysis, By Service



9 Cloud OSS BSS Market Analysis, By Deployment Model



10 Cloud OSS BSS Market Analysis, By End-User Type



11 Geographic Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



14 Appendix



