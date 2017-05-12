According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global metal stamping marketis projected to grow to USD 149.38 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 5% over the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170512005512/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global metal stamping market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Metal Stamping Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Stamping process involves placing a sheet of metal in a blank or coil form, where a tool or die surface gives the sheet a desired shape when subjected to pressure. The swiftly growing aerospace and aviation industry creates a high demand for metal forming and stamping tools for manufacturing parts such as thrust fittings, landing gear, engine components, and nacelles.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Based on the technology, the report categorizes the global metal stamping market into the following segments:

Blanking

Embossing

Bending

Coining

Others

The top three revenue-generating technology segments in the global metal stamping market are discussed below:

Blanking

"Blanking is a metal stamping process used to remove the metal workpiece from the primary metal sheet by punching. Blanking is the most popular metal stamping process and generates the highest revenuesays Gaurav Mohindru, a lead analyst at Technavio for tools and components research.

Aluminum, mild steel, bronze, and stainless steel are some popularly used metals for blanking. Any waste or the residue generated during blanking process is minimal, due to the design of these stamping tools which have closely nested parts.

Embossing

Embossing is a process used to produce sunken or raised designs on metal surfaces using roller dies. Metal stamps in the embossing segment are projected to be worth USD 32.04 billion by 2021.

Embossing can be used in both functional and aesthetic applications. Functional applications are used to increase the panel's rigidity and the surface area of the metal surface for heat transfer applications. The aesthetic applications include use in elevator panels, automotive trim, appliance panels, and others.

Bending

"Metal bending is a process that involves the changing of the geometry of a metal part by keeping its volume constant. Bending metal stamps keep the volume constant while changing other parameters such as thickness and shape of the metal workpiecesays Gaurav.

The bending process, apart from creating desired geometries, also imparts strength to the sheet metal. Bending dies are mostly made of materials such as carbon steel but are based on the workpiece. The bending technology is one of the fastest growing segments of the market, driven by the rising number of applications from various end-user industries.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Alcoa

American Axle Manufacturing (AAM)

Magna

thyssenkrupp

Browse Related Reports:

Global Turning Tools Market 2017-2021

Global Roller Bearings Market 2017-2021

Global Anti-Friction Bearing Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like engineering toolsconstruction, and unit operations. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170512005512/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com