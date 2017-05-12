

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Fiat Chrysler has announced a voluntary recall of about 1.25 million Ram pickup trucks to resolve a faulty software problem that could prevent side air bags and seatbelts from deploying during a rollover.



The software glitch has been linked with one crash death and two injuries.



The recall includes some 2013-16 Ram 1500 and 2500 pickups and 2014-2016 Ram 3500 pickups. The recall affects 1.02 million vehicles in the U.S., about 216,007 vehicles in Canada, 21,668 in Mexico and 21,530 outside the NAFTA region.



According to the automaker, the computer modules in Ram pickups could fail if the underbody of a truck was struck, which could lead to side airbags and seatbelt tension devices to shut off.



The company plans to reprogram the software in effected vehicles free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 23.



