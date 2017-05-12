Research and Markets - Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market 2017-2021 with America Movil, Apple, Comviva Technologies & Google Dominating

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The analysts forecast the global mobile VAS market to grow at a CAGR of 17.65% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Mobile VAS Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The adoption of location-enabled VAS is increasing at a rapid pace mainly because of the high penetration of smartphones and tablets worldwide. Initially, mobile devices were merely used to communicate. However, with the increasing functionalities and processing capabilities, smartphones and tablet users are enabled to use their mobile devices for many other purposes. Consumers are increasingly using mobile devices to obtain real-time directions to nearby locations, weather forecasts, and traffic updates. As location-based advertising is cost-effective, many mobile advertisers are targeting smartphone users for the marketing of their products and services. In the US, the Friend Finder LBS application provided by Apple is one of the most downloaded and used applications."



According to the report, the price of mobile VAS is significantly decreasing with the escalating demand and intensifying competition among mobile VAS providers. Mobile OS providers and mobile VAS application developers are collaborating to develop low-cost advanced mobile VAS applications or platforms for end-users. The mobile OS providers are offering software development kits (SDKs) to mobile VAS application developers to enable faster time-to-market opportunity.



Further, the report states that communication service providers have a high bargaining power when compared to other stakeholders existing in the mobile VAS value chain. In China and India, communication service providers have a 60%-80% share of revenue generated from the use of mobile VAS applications. The mobile VAS developers obtain only 10%-25% revenue share in the above two countries. Hence, most of the small and medium-sized mobile VAS developers are paid less for their R&D activities, which hampers their portfolio of products and services. Although some mobile VAS developers are partnering with handset manufacturers and mobile service providers, their revenue share remains unchanged or changes marginally.

Key vendors



America Movil

Apple

Comviva Technologies

Google

Other prominent vendors



AT&T

Blackberry

CanvasM Technologies

KongZhong

Near (AdNear)

Nokia

OnMobile

Samsung

Sprint

Vodafone

ZTE Corporation

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xxgw4b/global_mobile

