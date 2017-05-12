sprite-preloader
Freitag, 12.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 571 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,151 Euro		-0,003
-1,95 %
WKN: A1XF0Y ISIN: CA89626T1030 Ticker-Symbol: SS7A 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRIMETALS MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRIMETALS MINING INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,149
0,168
20:45
0,151
0,166
20:45
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRIMETALS MINING INC
TRIMETALS MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRIMETALS MINING INC0,151-1,95 %