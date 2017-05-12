Technavio's latest report on the global motorcycle clutch marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170512005521/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global motorcycle clutch market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Praveen Kumar, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on automotive components sector, says, "APAC is expected to dominate the global motorcycle clutch market during the forecast period due to the high use of a commuter motorcycle, where the manual transmission clutch is used, and low adoption of the ultra-luxury motorcycle, as the consumers in this region are price sensitive

The Americas, which is the second highest contributor to the global motorcycle clutch market, held 14% of the sales volume in 2016. When compared to APAC, the Americas and EMEA have higher sales of the heavyweight motorcycle, where the use of semi-automatic transmission like the dual clutch transmission is more.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three emerging trends driving the global motorcycle clutch marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Growing trike motorcycle market

The market size of global trike vehicles is estimated to be 143,330 units. North America is currently the largest market for trike and will have an attractive growth rate. This region holds the highest popularity for the trikes because of existing cross-country touring.

"The key customers of trike motorcycles are older population. Countries such as Japan, the Netherlands, France, and other western European countries hold a favorable demographics of the older population, but the popularity of trikes is low in these countries," according to Praveen.

Development of hybrid motorcycle with semi-automatic transmission

The high-performance electric motorcycles saw the adoption of the direct drive from 2013, and this led to the adoption of the automatic transmission in these vehicles. However, riders lost the experience of motorcycle riding as shifting gear is one of the differentiators. In addition, electric motorcycles are bound by mile range, which is creating a barrier for their adoption.

The patent filed by Suzuki described a hybrid powertrain, consisting of inline-four ICE engine and an electric motor. The electric motor is capable of powering both hybrid and fully electric mode, and the control of the same can be done with a switch mounted on the handlebar.

Shifting toward Asia by premium bike manufacturers

According to UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and Pacific (ESCAP) reports, APAC has a much higher proportion of the young population as compared with EU and the US. The youth in APAC comprises 60% of the world's young population aged between 15 and 24.

In addition, the availability of cheap skilled and unskilled labor, access to raw materials, transportation facilities, and closeness to port areas for export-oriented manufacturing are some of the main reasons impacting foreign direct investment.

The key vendors are as follows:

Exedy

Ricardo

Schaeffler Group

F.C.C.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Automotive Intelligent Tires Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Shocks and Struts Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Variable Geometry Turbocharger Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like wheels and tirespowertrain, and automotive electronics. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170512005521/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com