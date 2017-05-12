Atento receives 3 LATAM awards for its digital customer experience solutions

-The LATAM awards are one of the most important recognitions in the Latin American CRM/BPO sector, granted by the Latin American Alliance of Customer Interaction Organizations (ALOIC)

- In the 2017 edition, the LATAM awards recognized Atento's digital customer experience solutions and the company's digitalization of its own process to train customer experience agents

BOGOTA, Colombia, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO), the leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BPO) in Latin America, and one of the three top providers worldwide, has received three LATAM Awards recognizing the best providers of customer experience services and solutions in Latin America. The awards ceremony was held on 11 May at the Andean Congress of Contact Centers and CRM in Bogota, Colombia.

At the 2017 edition of the LATAM awards, Atento received the following recognitions:

LATAM Gold award for Best Company Strategy B2C for its "Social media pilots" solution, developed to manage the customer relationships of a leading car manufacturer through social media in the South region of the continent

LATAM Silver award for Best Multichannel Strategy for its "100% online digital channels for sale" solution, developed to set up a 100% digital platform to sale credit cards for a leading financial institution in Brazil

LATAM Bronze award for Best B2E Internal Operation for the "Atento Training Simulator", a solution developed to digitalize the training of customer experience agents, a strategic internal processes for Atento

Alejandro Reynal, Atento CEO, said, "Our company has once again been recognized for the innovation and quality of its customer experience solutions at the prestigious LATAM Awards. On this occasion, the recognition goes to Atento's digital capabilities, which allow us to offer our clients end-to-end solutions to become more competitive in a changing and increasingly digitalized world." Alejandro Reynal added, "We have also received the industry recognition for the growing digitalization of our company's internal business processes, like the training of our customer experience agents. This digitalization makes our processes more efficient and strengthens our leadership position in the Latin American CRM/BPO sector."

The LATAM Awards are one of the most important recognitions in Latin America in the field of customer experience and business process outsourcing. Their main goal is to promote and reward best practices in the CRM/BPO industry in countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico. The awards are given out annually by the ALOIC (Latin American Alliance of Customer Interaction Organizations). In order to participate, companies must have received a national award the previous year recognizing their efforts in the same field, such as the Amdia Prize in Argentina, the CIC Award in Brazil, or the National Prize for Excellence in the Contact Center and BPO Industry in Colombia, among others.

At the Andean Congress for Contact Centers, Atento was also recognized with the Colombian National Prize for Contact Center BPO industry as follows:

Silver award: Best Contact Center Operation - Performance Management Model

Bronze award: Best Technological Contribution - Café Academia Atento

Bronze award - Best in CSR - Operación SENA

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top three providers globally, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs more than 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento's shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2016, Atento was named one of the World's 25 Best Multinational Workplaces by Great Place to Work®. For more information www.atento.com

