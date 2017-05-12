TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - May 12, 2017) - ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) ("ECN Capital") confirmed today that the eight nominees listed in its management information circular (the "Circular") dated April 10, 2017 were elected as directors at today's Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"). The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting held earlier today in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.

At the Meeting, the following eight individuals nominated to serve as directors of ECN Capital were elected by show of hands. Proxies were received as follows:

For Withheld ----------------------------------- William Lovatt 98.74% 1.26% Steven Hudson 98.91% 1.09% Bradley Nullmeyer 91.49% 8.51% Paul Stoyan 97.18% 2.82% Pierre Lortie 95.25% 4.75% David Morris 98.81% 1.19% Donna Toth 98.92% 1.08% Carol Goldman 98.75% 1.25%

The re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the independent auditors of ECN Capital was also approved at the Meeting by a show of hands. The results of these matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) on May 12, 2017.

About ECN Capital Corp.

With total owned and managed assets of more than $5.7 billion, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) is one of North America's leading equipment finance companies. ECN Capital operates across North America in three verticals of the equipment finance market (Rail Finance, Commercial & Vendor Finance, and Commercial Aviation Finance).

Contact



John Wimsatt

Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

647-649-4634

jwimsatt@ecncapitalcorp.com