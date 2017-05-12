

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a memorandum Friday establishing stricter charging and sentencing policies for the Justice Department.



The memorandum issued by Sessions calls on prosecutors to charge and pursue the most serious, readily provable offense.



'This policy affirms our responsibility to enforce the law, is moral and just, and produces consistency,' Sessions said in the memo. 'This policy fully utilizes the tools Congress has given us.'



He added, 'By definition, the most serious offenses are those that carry the most substantial guidelines sentence, including mandatory minimum sentences.'



The memo reverses Justice Department policy under President Barack Obama that led prosecutors to file charges that avoided mandatory minimum sentences for non-violent drug offenders.



Sessions has suggested that moves to reduce the implementation of mandatory minimums sentences should come from Congress rather than the Executive Branch.



However, Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Cedric Richmond, D-La., accused Sessions of doubling down on a policy that is 'ineffective and discriminatory.'



'The CBC will fight to expose this harmful action for what it is-an attack on our communities,' Richmond said. 'Jeff Sessions, who lied to Congress under oath about contact with the Russian government, should be ashamed of himself.'



