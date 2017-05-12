Proppant Market to Reach USD 9.87 billion by 2022 - Driven by the Increasing Demand for Ceramic and Resin-Coated Proppants to Improve Well Economics - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The proppant market is projected to reach USD 9.87 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2017 and 2022.

Proppant is a solid material that is used to keep fractures propped open, during or after a hydraulic fracturing treatment. It is majorly used in hydraulic fracturing of shale gas, tight gas, and cold bed methane. Increasing proppant consumption per well and improvements in fracturing technologies are the major factors expected to drive the proppant market. However, the high cost of ceramic proppant and oversupply of crude oil are considered can restrain the growth of the market.

The frac sand proppant segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. The segment accounted for more than 60% of the total proppants produced, globally. It is a naturally occurring proppant made from high-purity sandstone. It is mostly applicable under closure pressure of 6,000 psi. The consumption of frac sand proppant is witnessed significant growth in recent years, due to its easy availability and low cost.

Key Market Drivers:

Improvements in Fracturing Technology and New Drilling Techniques

Increasing Proppant Consumption Per Well

Innovation in Proppant Technologies is Driving Its Demand for Well Drilling

Growing Demand for Frac Sand Proppant

Increasing Demand for Ceramic and Resin-Coated Proppants to Improve Well Economics

Companies Mentioned



Carbo Ceramics Inc.

China GengSheng Minerals, Inc.

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc.

Hexion Inc.

Hi-Crush Partners LP

JSC Borovichi Refractories Plant

Mineracão Curimbaba Ltda

Saint-Gobain Proppant Inc.

Superior Silica Sands LLC

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.

Yixing Orient Petroleum Proppant Co., Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Macro-Economic Indicators

8 Proppant Market, By Type



9 Proppant Market, By Application



10 Proppant Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



13 Appendix

