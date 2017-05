FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Industrial conglomerate General Electric (GE) has shown a notable move to the downside during trading on Friday, slumping by 3.2 percent. With the drop, GE has fallen to its lowest intraday level in over a year.



The decline by shares of GE comes after Deutsche Bank downgraded its rating on the company's stock to Sell from Hold.



