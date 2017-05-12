Research and Markets - Global Robot Drives Market Research Report 2017-2021 With Bosch Rexroth, Ingenia Motion Control, Robotics & Drives & YASKAWA Electric Dominating

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Robot Drives Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global robot drives market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of robot drives. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Industrial robots have emerged as game changers in the industrial automation sector during the recent years. End-users that were reluctant to adopt automation in their facilities have realized the long-term benefits associated with industrial robots; therefore, many end-users are undergoing a transition to implement robots across various applications.



New concepts of collaborative robots are gaining popularity, as these robots work in tandem with humans, thus speeding up operational workflow. Companies such as ABB have configured work environments where human workers and robots can swap tasks to learn from each other's experience and speed up the industrial processes. It has been observed that co-operative processes carried out by humans and robots can reduce the idle human worker time by 80%-85%.



According to the report, advances in technology are driving both large industrial players and several small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to opt for industrial robots as a measure to cut down their operational cost. Countries like China, Japan, and Taiwan are witnessing the growth of SMEs across various end-user industries.

Further, the report states that advances in technology are driving both large industrial players and several small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to opt for industrial robots as a measure to cut down their operational cost. Countries like China, Japan, and Taiwan are witnessing the growth of SMEs across various end-user industries. To harness the benefits of lower cost of operation using industrial robots, SMEs have started adopting automation and robotics on a large scale. As a result of this transformational change, vendors are trying to capitalize this opportunity by developing customized robots that are ideally designed to meet the needs and affordability of SMEs. Adoption of industrial robots has decreased the dependency of companies on expensive manual labor and increased their productivity margins. A robot, when compared with a human worker, can double the production output of a machine on a regular basis. Implementation of robots in industries also helps to minimize extra expenditure incurred on overhead expenses such as salary, compensation, and pensions.

Key vendors



Bosch Rexroth

Ingenia Motion Control

Robotics & Drives

YASKAWA Electric Corporation

Other prominent vendors



ABB

Bass-Antriebstechnik

Beijing Leader & Harvest Elecric Technologies

Danfoss

DENSO Robotics

Emerson Electric

Fanuc

Harmonic Drive

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems

Kollmorgen

Micro-Motor

ROBOTEC Engineering

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Seimens



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by type



Part 07: Market segmentation by application



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qz795x/global_robot

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716