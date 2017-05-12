

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures edged higher for a third session, even as solid retail sales data cemented expectations of an interest rate hike in June.



Risk aversion continued to support gold prices, as President Trump's surprise firing of FBI Director James Comey rattled some investors.



June gold gains $3.50, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,227.70/oz. Gold was up fractionally for the week.



The Commerce Department said retail sales climbed by 0.4 percent in April compared to economist estimates for 0.6 percent growth. However, the report also said retail sales inched up by a revised 0.1 percent in March versus the 0.2 percent drop originally reported.



Meanwhile, the consumer price index rose a seasonally adjusted 0.2% in April because of higher energy costs, the Labor Department. This followed a 0.3% drop in the prior month.



