Smart Communications, the innovator in customer and business communications, announced today another step in cementing its growing reputation as a market leader and frontrunner in cloud-based enterprise CCM with the appointment of Simon Tindal as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

The decision follows a series of successes and game-changing developments for Smart Communications. Since becoming an independent company backed by Accel-KKR in September 2016, Smart Communications has been named a Leader in Gartner's 2017 Magic Quadrant for customer communications management (CCM) software the only cloud solution to be included and featured in this year's CIOReview 'Top 20 Most Promising Insurance Technology Solution Providers', announced earlier this week.

The announcement of seasoned technology expert Simon Tindal as CTO comes on the heels of a succession plan that's been underway quietly for months, enabling Tindal to step in seamlessly and drive future innovations for Smart Communications. Effective June 1st, Tindal will assume responsibilities officially for the position from Martin Davey, a founding member of Smart Communications, who will continue as an investor and become a Senior Advisor to the Board and Executive team. In his new role, Tindal will retain responsibility for customer support in addition to leading product development.

Previously the head of the Smart Communications Global Professional Services and Professional Architect teams, Tindal offers a deep understanding of the company and a strong track record for producing results: under his leadership, Simon led the transition from an On-Premise to a SaaS services offering, ensuring the team delivered strong growth in year-over-year revenues and significant margin gains throughout the transitional period. Tindal also brings 18 years' experience in the software industry, having held several senior positions at Cincom Systems and Triangle Computer Services prior to joining Smart Communications almost 12 years ago.

Industry innovator Davey has worked in IT for 30 years, holding leadership roles with Aetna Life and Equitable Life, and building tech solutions for INSCI (now ClearStory Systems) before helping to launch Smart Communications 15 years ago. During his time with the company and in close partnership with Tindal and the team, Davey has helped to secure four different patents and establish the company's reputation as a world-class cloud-based enterprise solution.

George Wright, CEO at Smart Communications, said: "Under Martin's tenure we have issued 16 SaaS releases and seen implementation of our ever-more robust platform adopted across more than 300 enterprise companies and hundreds of thousands of users worldwide. Martin will remain an investor in the company, while taking on the added role of Senior Advisor, offering steady guidance based on his extensive knowledge and experience about Smart Communications and the CCM market.

"Simon's leadership capabilities, proven expertise across our business, and technical background make him a natural successor for Martin and they will continue to work closely together to ensure a smooth transition."

The succession coincides with a period of further technological change for Smart Communications. Last month, the company announced the availability of the next version of its enterprise solution, SC 16. The centerpiece of this release was a focus on enabling organizations to evolve from a focus on pure customer communications to one that encompasses customer conversations where, when, and how consumers wish to have them.

About Smart Communications™

Smart Communications helps the world's largest enterprises simplify their customer and business communications while making those communications do even more.In 2004, we pioneered the new generation of CCM solutions, and today we're still leading the industry as the only cloud/hybrid-cloud solution in the Gartner leaders' quadrant. Smart Communications customers rely on our team for the undivided attention of the only independent company 100% focused on enterprise CCM. No one does more to simplify template management and put so much control in the hands of the user. That's why more than 300 global brands many in the world's most highly regulated industries rely on us to scale the conversation.

Smart Communications is headquartered in London and serves its customers from offices located in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of solutions including SmartCOMMTM, SmartDXTM, SmartCORRTM for Salesforce, and SMARTCaaSTM for Partners. To learn more, visit www.smartcommunications.com.

