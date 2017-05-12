Global Stevia Market 2017-2021: New Product Launches by Stevia Players and Manufacturers Using Stevia - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Stevia Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The analysts forecast the global stevia market to grow at a CAGR of 5.96% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global stevia market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of stevia. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is demand for organic stevia. The popularity of organic packaged zero-calorie sweetener is increasing as consumers have begun to place more value on healthy, natural, and safe food products. Consumers trust and perceive organic food to be healthy as they are concerned about the origin and quality of the ingredients that are used in the preparation of products.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is diabetic control. Stevia is gaining popularity among consumers for its ability to regulate blood sugar levels in the body. This is because stevia contains stevioside (a non-carbohydrate glycoside compound). When stevioside is broken down, the glucose-containing particles are absorbed by the bacteria in the colon rather than by the bloodstream, which has an impact on the glucose levels in the body. Thus, stevia is considered as an ideal replacement for normal sugar for diabetics or consumers on carbohydrate-controlled diets.



Key vendors



Cargill

GLG LEADING LIFE TECHNOLOGIES

Merisant

PureCircle

Stevia

SweetLeaf

Tate & Lyle

Other prominent vendors



Domino Foods (Born Sweet Zing)

Cumberland Packing

Evolva

Ingredion

Janus Life Sciences

Pyure

Stevi0cal

Sunwin Stevia International

Sweet Green Fields

WhiteWave Foods

WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients

Xinghua Green Biological Preparation



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Market segmentation by application



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Key leading countries



Part 10: Decision framework



Part 11: Drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Key vendor analysis



Part 15: Appendix

