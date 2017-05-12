

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Repealing and replacing Obamacare and reforming the tax code are two of President Donald Trump's top priorities, but the results of a Quinnipiac University national poll show weak support for the proposals backed by the president.



Just 21 percent of voters approve of the Republican healthcare plan passed by the House last week, while 56 percent disapprove of the bill.



A plurality of Republicans support the GOP bill, but Quinnipiac said every other listed party, gender, educational, age and racial group opposes the plan.



The House voted 217 to 213 in favor of the healthcare bill last Thursday, although Senate Republicans have indicated they plan to craft their own legislation.



Democrats are likely to maintain their fierce opposition to any GOP proposal to repeal Obamacare amid expectations the strategy will benefit them in next year's midterm elections.



The poll also found that 52 percent of voters disapprove of the tax reform plan the Trump administration unveiled last month, although 30 percent approve.



Quinnipiac said disapproval of the tax plan rises to 74 percent, including 66 percent of Republicans, if the plan 'significantly increased the national deficit.'



Trump's tax reform plan would reduce the number of income tax brackets from seven to three and lower the corporate tax rate to 15 percent from the current 35 percent.



Voters said 49 percent to 38 percent it is a 'bad idea' to reduce the number of tax brackets and said 55 percent to 39 percent it is a 'bad idea' to lower the corporate tax rate.



A majority of voters also said it is a 'bad idea' to eliminate all tax deductions except for mortgage interest and charitable giving.



However, voters said 54 percent to 35 percent it is a 'good idea' to increase the standard deduction and said 48 percent to 43 percent it is a 'good idea' to eliminate the estate tax.



Sixty-three percent of voters predicted wealthy Americans would benefit most from the tax plan, while 27 percent said the middle class will benefit most.



The Quinnipiac survey of 1,078 voters was conducted May 4th through 9th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.



