Technavio's latest market research report on the global wind turbine inspection drones marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170512005540/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global wind turbine inspection drones market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on robotics sector says, "The global wind turbine inspection drones market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 13% consistently over the forecast period. This is because there is increased awareness about the application of these drones for maintenance and detection of defects in wind turbines. Vendors are constantly innovating product designs and technologies, and implementing them in their offerings to introduce products at various price points."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global wind turbine inspection dronesmarket according to Technavio research analysts are:

Technological improvements in hardware

Surge in operational intelligence and data analytics

Increase in adoption of thermal imaging in drones

Technological improvements in hardware

Apart from wind turbine inspection drones, the software solutions required for analysis of data and images acquired are also evolving with time. Vendors are continuously introducing offerings that can improve the functionalities of wind turbine inspection drones. For instance, Pro-Drone, a major startup in the market, has introduced a solution that enables users to customize the control of the drone as per its positional awareness about the blade's placement. Based on this information, the drone sensors provide information that can help maintain an optimal distance from the turbine's blade. This ensures minimal intervention from drone operators, and the drone can conduct wind turbine inspections semi-autonomously.

The vendor has also improved its payload capacity to ensure that industrial cameras can be easily carried on these drones to obtain precision. As the market gains traction, more players will emerge with increased emphasis on improving the autonomous nature of wind turbine inspection drones. Such developments can significantly reduce downtimes by carrying out an inspection in about 40 minutes.

Surge in operational intelligence and data analytics

In addition to advances in wind turbine inspection drones, significant improvements are seen in operational intelligence and data analytics software solutions for automation of photo analysis. There are advances to improve real-time data gathering to enhance operational intelligence and ensure the data are available to various expert teams simultaneously for conducting the analysis.

"These solutions also allow the data to be sourced and integrated from a variety of platforms and ensure that the information is standardized. Based on the information, the inspection team and experts can make more informed decisions regarding the operation and maintenance of their wind turbines," says Raghav.

Increase in adoption of thermal imaging in drones

End-users are investing in improving maintenance and operational services of their wind turbines. Thermal imaging is a technology that is increasingly gaining prominence for predictive maintenance programs for wind turbines. When electrical and mechanical components heat up during technical failures, thermal imaging uses this property to spot temperature increase and uses it to detect wear and tear of turbine parts.

The technology is increasingly being adopted to detect changes in components on a regular basis and in a more precise manner. For instance, Intellisystem Technologies provides thermal imaging cameras, known as ThermalTronix TT1640S-UAV, to inspect electrical and mechanical installations. The data gathered can help in preventing accidents and downtimes.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Robot Drives Market 2017-2021

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Western Europe 2017-2021

Global Robotics System Integration Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like automation. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170512005540/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com