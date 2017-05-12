American Manganese Inc. to Present at the Cobalt Conference May 18, 2017 in Marrakech, Morocco

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2017 / Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Manganese Inc. ("American Manganese" or "AMI" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AMY; OTC PINK: AMYZF; Frankfurt: 2AM), is pleased to announce that the Company and Kemetco Research Inc. will be presenting on advanced battery recycling for Li-Cobalt recovery and reuse at the 24th Cobalt Development Institute (CDI) Conference on May 18 in Marrakech, Morocco. The CDI is a non-profit trade association composed of producers, users, recyclers, and traders of cobalt. They promote the sustainable and responsible production and use of cobalt in all its forms. The Cobalt Conference is an annual event organized by the cobalt industry through the CDI.

The conference will be attended by Mr. Norman Chow, President of Kemetco Research Inc., and Mr. Larry Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Manganese Inc. Mr. Chow will make a technical presentation about American Manganese Inc.'s patent pending process for recycling cathode material such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel from spent electric vehicle lithium ion batteries.

"The Company is honored to be invited to its second major technical presentation for its lithium ion electric vehicle battery recycling process technology. AMI is being recognized as a significant potential player in the supply of cathode materials specifically cobalt, which is in short supply currently trading at $54,500/tonne," says Mr. Reaugh.

About Kemetco Research Inc.

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

They provide scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it is able to offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a diversified specialty and critical metal company focused on capitalizing on its patented intellectual property through low cost production or recovery of electrolytic manganese products throughout the world, and recycling of spent electric vehicle lithium ion rechargeable batteries.

Interest in the Company's patented process has adjusted the focus of American Manganese Inc. toward the examination of applying its patented technology for other purposes and materials. American Manganese Inc. aims to capitalize on its patented technology and proprietary know-how to become and industry leader in the recycling of spent electric vehicle lithium ion batteries having cathode chemistries such as: Lithium-Cobalt, Lithium-Cobalt-Nickel-Manganese, and Lithium-Manganese and Lithium-Cobalt-Aluminum (Please see the Company's January 19, 2017 press release for further details).

