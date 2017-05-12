Today, the NIO EP9 set a new lap record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, achieving a lap time of 6m 45.900s (six minutes, 45.900 seconds).

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170512005619/en/

On May 12, 2017 NIO EP9 Breaks the Nurburgring Nordschleife Lap Record. (Photo: Business Wire)

"In October 2016, we aimed to set a new lap record for an electric vehicle with our NIO EP9. In the inclemental weather that the Nürburgring Nordschleife is known for, the EP9 completed two laps of the 20.8 km (12.9m) 'Green Hell', one of which was in 7m 05.12s, beating the previous EV lap record, making it the fastest electric car in the world. The EP9's new lap record is 19.22 seconds faster than its previous lap time. This is a fabulous achievement for NIO and I am very proud of the team that has worked tirelessly to achieve this accolade," said Gerry Hughes, Head of Performance Program FE Team Principal, NIO.

The EP9's 1-MegaWatt of power is equivalent to 1360PS (1342 bhp) and the vehicle has a top speed of 313kph (194mph). The EP9 accelerates from 0-200kph (0-124mph) in 7.1 seconds. Previously, the EP9 has broken or set new track records at four world-renowned racetracks.

Last month, NIO announced that it plans to produce a second batch of ten EP9s, and each one will be made to order. The NIO EP9 is priced at 1.48 million USD.

In March, NIO announced that they will have autonomous electric vehicles in the U.S. market in 2020. The company also unveiled "NIO EVE" the embodiment of their vision for the future of autonomous cars.

Last month, NIO unveiled the NIO ES8, a full size 7-seater all electric SUV that it will launch for the China market later this year.

"As a company, we were born to push limits. Setting and breaking records with our EP9 is for the sole purpose to show the world that we have the automotive and technical expertise to succeed in the global automotive market. Our vision is to be the best of the next generation of car companies by producing the smartest vehicles in world," said Padmasree Warrior, CEO, NIO, U.S.

About NIO:

NIO is a global start-up, designing and developing smart, high-performance, premium electric vehicles. NIO has thousands of world-class R&D and design experts from around the world with significant technology and management background from leading automobile and high tech companies. NIO has more than 2,000 employees in San Jose, Shanghai, Munich, London and eight other locations. In October, NIO USA announced that it was issued an Autonomous Vehicle Testing Permit by the California DMV and it would begin testing on public roads under the Autonomous Vehicle Tester Program guidelines as it progresses on its path to bring autonomy to market. Investors include Tencent, Temasek, Baidu Capital, Sequoia Capital, Lenovo, TPG and other world-renowned investment institutions.

MORE INFORMATION AND CONTACTS

www.nio.io

Twitter: @NIOSocial

Facebook: NIOSocial

Instagram: niosocial

LinkedIn: NIO

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170512005619/en/

Contacts:

NIO

Annie Weckesser, 1 408-219-2408

annie.weckesser@nio.io