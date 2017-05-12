Research and Markets - Decorative Laminates Market to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2021 - Key Vendors are Abet Laminati, Archidply Industries, Fletcher Building, Fundermax, Greenlam, Merino, Omnova Solutions & Panolam Industries

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Decorative Laminates Market by Raw Material, Type (General Purpose, Post forming, Backer, and Special Products), Application, End-Use Sector (Residential, Non-Residential, and Transportation), and Region - Global Forecast Till 2021" report to their offering.

The decorative laminates market has witnessed significant growth in recent years. Decorative laminates, due to their excellent properties, such as water resistance, huge variety, durability, microbe-resistant, and ease of maintenance are used in a wide range of applications such as cabinets, furniture, counter-tops, and wall panels. These are the main applications that have been considered in this report.

The main types of decorative laminates are general purpose, postforming, backer, and special products. Based on type, the general purpose segment led the decorative laminates market in 2016, due to the use of general purpose decorative laminates in several applications. This segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of general purpose type of decorative laminates in the residential sector, owing to their excellent properties and distinct varieties. The demand for general purpose decorative laminates is high in all regions due to its easy availability and high disposable income of consumers.

Decorative laminates are used in various end-use sectors such as residential, non-residential, and transportation. Based on end-use sector, the non-residential segment is projected to lead the decorative laminates market during the forecast period. This is mainly due to high volume consumption of decorative laminates in non-residential buildings as compared to residential buildings.

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America have been considered as key markets for decorative laminates in the report. Asia-Pacific is estimated to lead the decorative laminates market, owing to the rising demand for decorative laminates from residential and non-residential sectors. North America is the second-largest consumer of decorative laminates globally. In addition, increasing disposable income and rapid urbanization are fueling the demand for decorative laminates in various applications.

Companies Mentioned



Abet Laminati S.P.A.

Archidply Industries Ltd.

Fletcher Building Limited

Fundermax GmbH

Greenlam Industries Ltd.

Merino Group

Omnova Solutions Inc.

Panolam Industries International, Inc.

Stylam Industries Ltd.

Wilsonart International Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Decorative Laminates, By Raw Material



7 Decorative Laminates Market, By Type



8 Decorative Laminates Market, By Application



9 Decorative Laminates, By End-Use Sector



10 Decorative Laminates Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



13 Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7jpdht/decorative

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716