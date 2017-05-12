TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/12/17 -- Honey Badger Exploration Inc. (TSX VENTURE: TUF) (the "Company" or "Honey Badger") announces the results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on May 12, 2017. All resolutions were passed with the required majorities.

The shareholders elected the following persons (with the corresponding voting percentages of the votes cast as provided below) to serve as directors of the Company. Each director will hold his office for a term expiring at the next annual meeting of shareholders or until his successor is duly elected and qualified.

-- Craig Scherba (97.99% voted "for", 2.01% withheld) -- Tara Gilfillan (99.40% voted "for", 0.60% withheld) -- Kevin Tanas (99.40% voted "for", 0.60% withheld) -- Steve King (99.40% voted "for", 0.60% withheld)

The percentages noted below represent the "For" votes and are expressed as a percentage of the total votes cast.

-- Resolution 2: 99.81% ratified the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2017 and authorized the directors to fix remuneration; -- Resolution 3: 90.03% approved a resolution approving the Company's stock option plan. -- Resolution 4: 90.22% approved a special resolution authorizing the Company, subject to regulatory approval, to consolidate the issued and outstanding securities of the Company on an up to 10:1 basis.

Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors approved the following appointments:

-- Tara Gilfillan as Chairperson of the Board -- Quentin Yarie as Chief Executive Officer and President -- Marc Johnson as Chief Financial Officer -- Tara Gilfillan, Kevin Tanas and Steve King to the Audit Committee

About Honey Badger Exploration Inc.

Honey Badger Exploration is an exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with properties in Quebec. The company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TUF".

Honey Badger is currently focused on the advancement of the LG Diamonds Project located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

