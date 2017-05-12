TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/12/17 -- Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: BGM) ("Barkerville" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that is has filed a management information circular in connection with its upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Corporation (the "Meeting"). The Meeting is to be held on Friday, June 9, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) at the offices of Bennett Jones LLP located at One First Canadian Place, 100 King Street West, Suite 3400, Toronto, Ontario. The record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting is May 5, 2017.

At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to consider and if thought advisable to: (i) elect the board of directors of the Corporation; (ii) appoint BDO Canada LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year; (iii) confirm and approve the Corporation's stock option plan; and (iv) confirm and approve the Corporation's restricted share unit plan.

A management information circular containing important information about the Meeting is available on SEDAR under Barkerville's issuer profile at www.sedar.com and on Barkerville's website at www.barkervillegold.com.

Election of Directors

At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to elect the following nine individuals to serve as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year:

Chris Lodder Thomas Obradovich John Kutkevicius Anthony Makuch Morris Prychidny Sean Roosen John F. Burzynski John Sabine Andree St. Germain

Messrs. Ian Gordon and Allan Folk will not be standing for re-election to the board of directors of the Corporation. The proposed nominee directors include three new nominees, being Messrs. John F. Burzynski and John Sabine and Ms. Andree St. Germain, whose biographies are set forth below.

Mr. John Burzynski is the President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX: OSK) and a Director of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSX: OR). He has over 30 years of Canadian and international experience in exploring and developing mining projects. He also has experience in developing and implementing strategy, financing and marketing initiatives for emerging mining companies. Mr. Burzynski is one of the three founders of Osisko Mining Corporation where he held various positions, including Vice President Exploration, Vice President Corporate Development and Director, until its takeover in 2013. He is also a founding member of EurAsia Holding AG, a European venture capital fund. Mr. Burzynski holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in geology from Mount Allison University, and a Master of Science in exploration and mineral economics from Queen's University.

Mr. John Sabine has over 40 years of legal expertise in mining, corporate reorganization, securities, financing, and mergers and acquisitions. As counsel of Bennett Jones LLP, Mr. Sabine represents clients in a number of industries. He has had transaction experience in the Americas, Africa, Europe and Asia, and is widely recognized for advising mining clients on complex international projects. In addition to his legal experience, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Arbor Memorial Services for three years and has served on the boards of directors of a number of public and private companies in a variety of businesses. He was a director and non-executive Chairman of Anvil Mining Limited until its takeover in 2012. Mr. Sabine is currently the non-executive Chair of North American Nickel Inc. (TSX VENTURE: NAN) and a Director of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSX: SEA) (Chair of the Governance Committee and a member of the Audit Committee). Mr. Sabine holds Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Laws (with distinction) degrees from the University of Western Ontario.

Ms. Andree St. Germain is an experienced mining finance executive with an extensive background in banking, mining finance and operating mine-site financial management. Ms. St. Germain began her investment banking career with Dundee Capital Markets Inc. and has worked exclusively with mining companies on M&A advisory and financing. In 2013, she joined Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd. (TSX: GQM) as Chief Financial Officer. During her three year tenure at Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd., Ms. St. Germain played an instrumental role in securing project finance and overseeing the company in its transition from development and construction to commercial production. Ms. St. Germain holds a Master of Business Administration (Honours) degree from the York University Schulich School of Business, and is fluent in both French and English.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Corporation's objectives, goals or future plans, statements regarding exploration results and exploration plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Contacts:

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.

Chris Lodder

President & Chief Executive Officer

Suite 400-365 Bay Street

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

clodder@barkervillegold.com



