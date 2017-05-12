MV Index Solutions (MVIS) today launched the MVIS All World Long/Short Equity Index (Ticker: MVLSAW, MVLSAWTR). The index captures the systematic returns ("beta") of long/short equity hedge funds that invest both regionally and globally. It analyses the regional MVIS Long/Short Equity Indices (MVLSDA, MVLSEM, MVLSGL, MVLSNA, MVLSWE) to identify the factors driving their returns. It then applies a patented methodology that constructs a low volatility portfolio of ETFs corresponding to the factors with the most positive momentum.

The new index complements the suite of MVIS Long/Short Equity indices that cover global and selected regional markets. "By investing in financial products based on our Long/Short Equity Indices, any investor can tap the returns of hedge funds," said Thomas Kettner, Managing Director at MVIS. "Additionally, our Long/Short Equity Indices are less volatile than the equity markets they cover, making it a more predictable investment."

The MVIS Long/Short Equity Indices are reviewed monthly. Detailed information about the MVIS All World Long/Short Equity Index including methodology details and index data is available on our website.

MV Index Solutions (MVIS) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices which are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including hard assets and international equity markets as well as fixed income markets. Approximately USD 13.6 billion in assets under management are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

