

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Americans have recently grown increasingly concerned about healthcare, according to the results of a new Gallup poll.



Eighteen percent of Americans named healthcare as the most importance problem facing the country, up from 9 percent last month.



The poll was conducted in the midst of the House vote on the Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.



Healthcare is now tied with 'dissatisfaction with government/poor leadership' at the top of the most important problems list.



Gallup said the percentage of Americans mentioning healthcare is also at its highest level since November 2013, amid the troubled rollout of the government healthcare exchanges.



Twenty-four percent of Democrats named healthcare as the most important problem compared to 17 percent of independents and 14 percent of Republicans.



'With the repeal of Obamacare a distinct possibility, Americans believe healthcare is one of the most important problems in the U.S.,' said Gallup Managing Editor Art Swift.



He added, 'As the Senate debate over a new healthcare law wears on, this issue is likely to loom as a top-of-mind concern for months, if not years, to come.'



After healthcare and government dissatisfaction, the next-highest-ranking issues are immigration, the economy in general, unemployment and race relations, Gallup said.



The Gallup survey of 1,011 adults was conducted May 3rd through 7th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.



