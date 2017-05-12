TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/12/17 -- In the news release "Onex Confirms Election of Directors," issued earlier today by Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX), please be advised that the percentage of votes for and votes withheld has been corrected. Complete corrected text follows.

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

Onex Corporation ("Onex") (TSX: ONEX) has confirmed the nominees set forth in the management information circular for the 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting on May 11 in Toronto are set out below.

Pursuant to the Company's governing documents, the following individuals were elected by the holders of the classes of shares indicated in the table below. The table also details the percentage of the votes cast that were voted in favour of or withheld from each individual's election.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- % Votes % Votes Nominee Elected by For Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gerald W. Schwartz Multiple Voting Shares 100 0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daniel C. Casey Multiple Voting Shares 100 0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ewout Heersink Multiple Voting Shares 100 0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Serge Gouin Multiple Voting Shares 100 0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- John B. McCoy Multiple Voting Shares 100 0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- J. Robert S. Prichard Multiple Voting Shares 100 0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Heather M. Reisman Multiple Voting Shares 100 0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- William A. Etherington Subordinate Voting Shares 99.53 0.47 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Peter C. Godsoe Subordinate Voting Shares 96.69 3.31 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mitch Goldhar Subordinate Voting Shares 99.66 0.34 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Arianna Huffington Subordinate Voting Shares 99.50 0.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Arni C. Thorsteinson Subordinate Voting Shares 90.28 9.72 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

About Onex

Onex is one of the oldest and most successful private equity firms. Through its Onex Partners and ONCAP private equity funds, Onex acquires and builds high-quality businesses in partnership with talented management teams. At Onex Credit, Onex manages and invests in leveraged loans, collateralized loan obligations and other credit securities. Onex has approximately $25 billion of assets under management, including $6 billion of Onex proprietary capital, in private equity and credit securities. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey and London, Onex invests alongside its fund investors and is the largest limited partner in each of its private equity funds.

Onex' businesses have assets of $46 billion, generate annual revenues of $31 billion and employ approximately 166,000 people worldwide. Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com. Onex' security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Onex is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Laura Carrigan

Director, Investor Relations

416.362.7711



