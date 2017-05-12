NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - May 12, 2017) - "We're all human, and we all have similar experiences on this planet, of being siblings, of being mothers, of being just human. And I rely on those similarities," says photographer Cristina Mittermeier during an interview for the documentary video series Women of Influence.

Created by the B&H Photo online video production team and noted TV journalist Mia McCormick, this ten-part series of short documentary videos tells inspirational stories about the talent and perseverance fueling the remarkable careers of leading women in photography and filmmaking today.

B&H Women Of Influence Series

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/promotion/12786/women-of-influence.html

From photojournalism to cinematography, Women of Influence investigates how each subject has built her career, overcome challenges, and developed a signature style.

"Our video team got behind this project, heart and soul," says Kelly Mena, director of the series and executive producer of the B&H video production team. "Our hope is that others will reach further and dig deeper when applying their skills in photography and filmmaking."

Women of Influence features the following artists in conversation with McCormick:

Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Barbara Davidson



Conservation photographer, writer, and marine biologist Cristina Mittermeier



Fine art conceptual portraitist Brooke Shaden



Getty Images Sport photographer Elsa Garrison



Documentary cinematographer, director and educator Kirsten Johnson



Acclaimed portrait photographer and businesswoman Sandy Puc



Travel photographer and social influencer Vivienne Gucwa



Cinematographer Eve Cohen



Noted educator and Photoshop Diva Katrin Eismann



Feature film and TV cinematographer Polly Morgan



Conversation topics cover inspiration, artistic approach, memorable shoots, challenging moments, the specific demands of being a woman in a competitive media workplace, and advice for aspiring young women seeking to enter these fields.

Since the launch of this series for International Women's Day on March 8, the ten videos have garnered a total of more than 43,000 views on the B&H YouTube channel, amassing much positive feedback.

"I have been following your series and have learned so much," writes Kevin G. about the interview with cinematographer Kirsten Johnson. "As a media producer who has taught, and has two daughters currently learning about media, your series has a special value."

James M. offers similar praise about the documentary on Mittermeier's career as a photographer and marine biologist. "This interview opened my eyes to a hope," he says. "I have forwarded your interview to my two daughters, one becoming a paleontologist and the other a marine biologist. Both very concerned about the environment, as are a growing number of young people in colleges today. Funny that my passion for photography has renewed my hope for the future."

McCormick notes, "It was important to us to find women who are passionate about their work and earnest about their experiences in photography and film. What is so exciting about this series is its sincerity; these women let us peek behind the curtain with stories of real challenges, personal struggles and triumphs."

All ten Women of Influence videos are now available for viewing on the B&H Explora blog, with a dedicated landing page highlighting series' sponsors Canon and Sony. Also check us out on social media.

Discover these remarkable women for yourself, and then celebrate Mother's Day by sharing their inspirational stories with the significant people in your life.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, audio, and the latest trending technologies, including drones, virtual reality, and 3D Printers, B&H Photo Video is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force, excellent customer service, and fast, reliable shipping. Visitors to the website can access a variety of enlightening articles and educational videos. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 40 years.

