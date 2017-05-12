

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were flat Friday, as industry data showed U.S. drillers added rigs for a 17th week in a row.



Some analysts thought U.S. oil activity might have slowed amid sub-$50 oil prices, but Baker Hughes said the number of rigs drilling for new production jumped by 9 to a total of 712, versus 318 at this time last year.



Meanwhile, Commerzbank doubts whether OPEC's supply quota plan can alleviate the global supply glut anytime soon.



'Owing to the rapid recovery in U.S. oil production, OPEC obviously only has limited influence on prices via supply curbs,' it said. Extending the plan 'is unlikely to be more successful than the cuts implemented so far in the longer-term.'



WTI light sweet crude oil was up a penny at $47.84 a barrel, keeping its gain of 3.5% for the week.



The Commerce Department said retail sales climbed by 0.4 percent in April compared to economist estimates for 0.6 percent growth. However, the report also said retail sales inched up by a revised 0.1 percent in March versus the 0.2 percent drop originally reported.



Meanwhile, the consumer price index rose a seasonally adjusted 0.2% in April because of higher energy costs, the Labor Department. This followed a 0.3% drop in the prior month.



