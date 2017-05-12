VAL-D'OR, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/12/17 -- Metanor Resources Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: MTO) is pleased to announce that it has elected to fully redeem and purchase the 10% subordinated secured convertible debentures, series 1 (the "Debentures") issued August 22, 2012, in the outstanding principal amount of $9,000,000, as of this day (the "Redemption date"). The Debentures having a maturity date of August 17, 2017, were fully redeemable at the option of the Corporation.

All Debenture holders have been given notice by the Trustee, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, and payment on the principal and accrued interest, up to the Redemption date, has been made. Accordingly, all Debentures have been cancelled and all rights under such cancelled Debentures have wholly ceased.

About Metanor Resources Inc.

Metanor Resources Inc. is a Quebec based emerging gold producer having its main assets, the Bachelor mine and the Barry project, in addition to over 15,000 ha of exploration property, located in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec in the heart of the Urban-Barry Camp. With the support of strategic investors, a strong management team experienced at all levels of project development and project financing, Metanor is seeking growth through the development of its properties using a partnership approach with local communities.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Contacts:

Pascal Hamelin

President & COO

514-825-8678

phamelin@metanor.ca



Metanor Resources Inc.

819-825-8678

info@metanor.ca



